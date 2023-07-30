10 Times King Charles And Princess Diana Engaged In Rare PDA Moments

It's not exactly a secret that Princess Diana's marriage to the future King Charles III was troubled. Beginning in 1995, the princess was very open with the public about some of the difficulties that she faced during her relationship with her husband. Indeed, in that year, Diana admitted in a highly publicized interview with the BBC that she had cheated on Charles. Speaking of her former lover, James Hewitt, Diana divulged, "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down" (via PBS). This confession came approximately one year after Charles came clean with the public about his own affair with his longtime companion, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Together, these revelations shattered the illusion of the Wales couple's happy union, instead painting a picture of a marriage that was little more than a PR stunt.

Although it would be very easy to assume that Diana and Charles' marriage was entirely fake, that was not totally the case. Even the princess herself once confessed that the couple's interactions were more complicated than that, oscillating between passion and indifference. As she told her biographer, Andrew Morton, in a set of privately recorded tapes, "In a way [Charles] was obsessed with me, but it was hot and cold, hot and cold. You never knew what mood it was going to be." During the high points of this unusual relationship, the couple could actually seem happy. Sometimes, on official engagements, they would even indulge in PDA.