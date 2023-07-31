How Many Kids Does Tristian Thompson Have?

Tristan Thompson became known to fans as an NBA star who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011 until 2020, even winning a championship alongside LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving in 2016. However, it wasn't until he began dating reality star Khloe Kardashian that he really became a household name. These days, Thompson is known not only for his basketball skills and relationship history but also for fathering four children — Prince, True, Theo, and Tatum — which got him into some scandalous situations.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016 and their relationship moved quickly. The pair appeared on Kardashian's reality TV series at the time and were discussing starting a family together. "He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," Kardashian said during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step," she added.

Of course, Thompson and Kardashian did go on to have a family, eventually welcoming two children together. However, both of their children's births were surrounded by drama due to Thompson's infidelity.