Matt Cohen Is Out As Entertainment Tonight Co-Host. Now General Hospital Fans Want Him Back

Matt Cohen spent several years on "General Hospital," first joining the cast of the ABC soap in 2016. Cohen originated the role of Dr. Griffin Munro, being first introduced as both a doctor and a priest, but the latter side of him didn't remain for long. Griffin was frequently conflicted about being a priest, and once he met the villainous Ava Jerome (Maura West), he relinquished the priesthood to openly be with her.

Griffin and Ava's relationship remained the focus of most of his "GH" run. That was until his affair with Ava's daughter, Kiki Jerome (Haley Erin). Griffin cheating on Ava with her own daughter certainly soured things between them, and Kiki's shocking murder certainly didn't help things. Kiki and Ava never reconciled because of their feud regarding Griffin, so Ava had a lot of pent-up anger stored. She even blamed Griffin for Kiki's death, but it was revealed that Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) actually did it. Ava even fell for her daughter's killer, and not long after Kiki's death, Griffin exited town. He's only made random appearances after that.

After departing "GH" in 2019, later that year, Cohen snagged a hosting job for "Entertainment Tonight," remaining there ever since. Unfortunately for Cohen, TV Line confirmed the news that he was a part of the new show's recent layoffs. With Cohen finding himself out of that job, now could be the perfect time for Griffin's epic return to Port Charles. Thankfully, Griffin's fans are vocalizing their wish to bring the polarizing doctor back to town.