What Paul Pfeiffer From The Wonder Years Looks Like Now

For six seasons, Josh Saviano played Paul Pfeiffer, the geeky but lovable best friend of Fred Savage's Kevin Arnold on "The Wonder Years." The beloved series, which ran from 1988 to 1993 focusing on coming of age in '60s and '70s America, was so popular it spawned a reboot in 2021.

Though it's been 30 years since the original "Wonder Years" last aired on ABC, on Saviano's social media platforms, he often reflects on his experience starring on the iconic series. As the years pass, he wrote in one Instagram post, "it's becoming clear to me that it was those years from 1988-1993, and the cast and crew that was, as the cliché goes, a true family for me, that formed the foundation of the person I am today." In another post, he shared an old headshot of his where he looks just like the TV best friend we all remember.

With '90s nostalgia running high and the reboot going strong, we're taking a look at one of our '90s series favorites, Paul Pfeiffer, and the man who brought the character to life.