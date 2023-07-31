Denise Richards Kept Her Daughters' Romantic Lives In Mind When She Divorced Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's divorce and marriage once made them one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. The pair started dating after Richards guest-starred on Sheen's TV series "Spin City" in 2001, and Richards later revealed to People that she knew almost instantly that Sheen was her future husband. The pair found themselves engaged just three months later and walked down the aisle in June 2002. The pair went on to welcome their first daughter Sam in 2004. Months later, they announced their second pregnancy.

Things took a dramatic turn when Richards filed for divorce while six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola. Eventually, the "Wild Things" star went on to admit that she ultimately chose to end her marriage to protect her girls, telling the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast that she wouldn't want her daughters to marry someone like Sheen and knew she needed to think of their future romantic encounters and set an example.

The couple's divorce dragged out after trying to reconcile and then attempting to settle their divorce privately. Sheen and Richards then went on to disagree about custody of their daughters, with Richards claiming that her former spouse exhibited "inappropriate behavior" due to "his attraction to underage women and his sexual explicitness on the internet," per legal documents obtained by Access Hollywood. However, through it all, Richards remained adamant about keeping her daughters sheltered from the volatile nature of her relationship with Sheen.