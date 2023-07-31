What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Steve Lund

Steve Lund's passion for his craft has led him to where he is today, but his life took an unexpected turn. He transitioned from sports to the world of entertainment, setting his sights on becoming a successful actor. His road to fame was a gradual journey. In 2019, he told The Coast Magazine, "I started off, you know, with five lines here, five lines there. And then I moved to 10 lines here, 10 lines there. And then all of a sudden it turned into multiple episodes and then a recurring role. It's not like I was taking one step forward, two steps back sort of thing. It felt like I was steadily going in the right direction."

His breakthrough came with the popular television series "Bitten" in 2014, where he portrayed the captivating and enigmatic Nick Sorrentino, earning him widespread recognition and a dedicated fan following. His hard work and commitment soon paid off as he began landing roles in various television shows and films. The Hallmark Channel has become must-watch television, and Lund is among the familiar faces on the network. However, he is more than just the handsome hunk who is often seen on TV. Here are some facts that only a few people know about his fascinating life story.