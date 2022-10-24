The 2 Schitt's Creek Actors Who Star In 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movies

The start of the holidays is marked by many things: lights strung on trees, holiday music playing in stores, and, of course, Hallmark holiday movies back on our televisions.

Hallmark has released their "Miracles of Christmas" movie schedule, which is part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with the first new movie starting October 22. They also released their full lineup of upcoming new movies on the main Hallmark channel that will be part of their "Countdown to Christmas" event. According to Good Housekeeping, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in the weeks leading up to Christmas will feature a new holiday movie from Hallmark, and there's a lot to get excited about.

Hallmark movies speak to our hearts no matter who stars in them, but seeing some of our favorite actors on our screens makes them even more special. The Hallmark has some big names starring in their holiday movies, including Jodie Sweetin and Tamera Mowry-Housley. "Schitt's Creek" fans in particular may want to tune in because a couple of the show's stars will be starring in Hallmark holiday movies this year.