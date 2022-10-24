The 2 Schitt's Creek Actors Who Star In 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movies
The start of the holidays is marked by many things: lights strung on trees, holiday music playing in stores, and, of course, Hallmark holiday movies back on our televisions.
Hallmark has released their "Miracles of Christmas" movie schedule, which is part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with the first new movie starting October 22. They also released their full lineup of upcoming new movies on the main Hallmark channel that will be part of their "Countdown to Christmas" event. According to Good Housekeeping, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in the weeks leading up to Christmas will feature a new holiday movie from Hallmark, and there's a lot to get excited about.
Hallmark movies speak to our hearts no matter who stars in them, but seeing some of our favorite actors on our screens makes them even more special. The Hallmark has some big names starring in their holiday movies, including Jodie Sweetin and Tamera Mowry-Housley. "Schitt's Creek" fans in particular may want to tune in because a couple of the show's stars will be starring in Hallmark holiday movies this year.
Schitt's Creek meets Hallmark this holiday season
This year, fans of "Schitt's Creek" will want to tune in to the Hallmark holiday lineup at least twice. According to Hallmark, the new movie "Christmas Bedtime Stories" premieres on October 29 and stars Steve Lund, who you likely recognize as Jake, the furniture maker who dates Stevie and David at the same time on "Schitt's Creek." While Jake wasn't a main character in the show, he was part of a big storyline and appeared in the show multiple times throughout its run. His Hallmark movie focuses on a woman who tells bedtime stories to her daughter about her father who has gone missing while on deployment.
But the "Schitt's Creek" and Hallmark collab doesn't end there. On November 11, "In Merry Measure" will premiere and one of its stars is Jennifer Roberston, who played Jocelyn Schitt on "Schitt's Creek." The movie follows a favorite plotline of a successful pop star returning to her hometown to help the local school choir alongside her former arch-nemesis.
The holidays and "Schitt's Creek"? Count us in.