What To Know About Christina Applegate's Daughter, Sadie Grace

Christina Applegate may have starred in "Bad Moms," but that title couldn't be further from the truth. She and her husband, Martyn LeNoble, share daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, who is reportedly the apple of Applegate's eye. Puns aside, the actor gushed to People after her daughter was born in Los Angeles in 2011, "I love my kid ... more than I've ever known [is] possible. Like, humanly possible. It's a spiritual thing ... I really love her." And she has proved that statement true, putting Sadie first despite her flourishing career and Applegate's health struggles.

Sadie has also played a profound role in both Applegate's career and health. After her birth, Applegate told Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her new baby had healed her past relationship with her body, something she struggled to accept after a double mastectomy in 2008. She told the host, "I dropped my gown, which I don't do, this part of my body [her chest] is very private to me [...] That's a real private place. A place that I don't have a good relationship with, let's say. But at that moment of pulling her out, I just tore that [gown] off."

Sadie also impacted her mother's career as Applegate and LeNoble frequently brought the youngster on set. Both had parts on the NBC program "Up All Night," Applegate as an actor and LeNoble as the musical composer. So, Sadie went with the couple to work. At one point, she even influenced the script when Applegate told the director details about how her birth really went down, which were later included in the show.