Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt Have Quite The Noticeable Age Gap

After affair rumors rocked Ainsley Earhardt and Will Proctor's marriage, the two called it quits — regardless of the claims' validity. Clearly, Sean Hannity saw an opening, because he and Earhardt were seen cuddling up a little over a year later. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hannity had also left his marriage before dating Earhardt. He and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, were together for over 20 years and have two children together.

In 2020, they promptly shut down dating rumors. Earhardt told Business Insider that she was single, and even went so far as to say, "Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate." Guess she counts herself lucky. Hannity, on the other hand, was a bit more vague. All he said to the publication was, "I do not discuss my personal life in public." Things change, we suppose.

The funny thing is, the two were closer than ever that year. A source told the Daily Mail that Earhardt was using Hannity's in-house studio to broadcast her show, "Fox & Friends." While they didn't provide any insight into what this spelled for the two's budding relationship, another source weighed in, saying that Earhardt was staying with Hannity in Oyster Bay, Long Island, and that they were "100 percent dating." Whatever the situation was, it worked out for them.

Their first couple photos surfaced in the Daily Mail, in places like South Carolina, Florida, and Oyster Bay. Earhardt brought her daughter, Hayden Proctor, with them on their latest vacation to Florida, where Hannity treated her as his own.