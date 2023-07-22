The Affair Rumors That Rocked Ainsley Earhardt And Will Proctor's Marriage

Television host and author Ainsely Earhardt was convinced her husband cheated on her. Meanwhile, her husband, former Clemson quarterback William Proctor, insisted that he did not. This division ultimately caused a deep rupture in their marriage that resulted in divorce. "[He] was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it," an anonymous source told People.

Proctor repeatedly denied such a claim. He was furious about the matter, and once he realized there was no resolution in sight, he decided to file for divorce back in 2018. Their six-year marriage would come to an end. "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegation that I had an affair," Proctor told DailyMail. "I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family."

While the allegations caused heightened emotions, the couple has since been able to co-parent their daughter Hayden and come to friendly terms.