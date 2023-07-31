Did Jennifer Lopez Take Ben Affleck's Last Name After Getting Married?

Relationships do not get much higher profile than that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, also known as Bennifer. Both have been in the spotlight for decades and had long previous relationships with other well-known and beloved stars. Lopez was engaged to Yankees World Series player Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for 10 years before splitting in 2015.

What makes Bennifer all the more intriguing is the fact that Lopez and Affleck dated in the early 2000s, even getting engaged before breaking up in 2004. After both became single again, they rekindled their relationship in May 2021. Bennifer finally said "I do" in August 2022. Given that Lopez is a superstar so heavily engrained in global pop culture, changing her name for which she is so well-known for sounds difficult. However, Lopez did decide to take on Affleck's last name after their nuptials — at least for the purposes of legal paperwork.