The Celebrity That Is A Big Fan Of HGTV's Chip And Joanna Gaines

As Cher revealed on Twitter, "Once in a while I like to check in, & see what's happening with Chip, Joanna & Kids." Naturally, Chip Gaines was absolutely thrilled to have caught the attention of such a superstar and he was all too happy to reply. After Cher tagged her tweet with #fixerupper, Chip responded: "Well Auntie Cher ... Kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is. Send everyone our love!" He even signed off with "the Gaines clan" so the superstar knew it came from all of them (side note: Auntie Cher — how cute!).

It's not the only time Cher's tweeted about "Fixer Upper," though it is the only time the message has made sense). Long-time fans of the living legend will know that, while her songs are fantastic and definitely coherent, Cher's tweets don't always boast the latter trait. In 2016, Cher noted on Twitter that "Fixer Upper" reminded her of Burleson, Texas, where she lived with her family ("Aunt Did,Ethyel,Mammaw&Pa") as a child.

She then said (alongside a plethora of emojis) that her "house turned in2 restau.but [burnt] down," and that, even after all that time, an old Burleson native still recognized her. Chip, unfortunately, didn't respond to this one — probably because it was a little harder to understand. Still, that doesn't mean it's indecipherable. Clearly, Cher still holds affection for small-town Texas life, and "Fixer Upper" gives her a taste of home.