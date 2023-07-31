How Chip And Joanna Gaines Successfully Balance Working Together As A Couple

House renovations can bring out the worst in even the calmest of couples. From choosing paint colors to designing kitchen layouts, there's a lot to stress over and argue about. However, for Chip and Joanna Gaines, house renovations are an everyday occurrence. The pair, who've been married since 2003, flip houses for a living as the stars of HGTV's reality series "Fixer Upper" and "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home." In both shows, the Gaineses tackle housing projects side by side, all while staying super close and parenting their ever-growing brood (they now have five children). And on top of that, the two also run a booming business, Magnolia, that includes the Magnolia Network, a brick-and-mortar store, a restaurant, books, clothing, and more.

Working together as a couple might not be easy, but Chip and Joanna thrive as a team. As they wrote in their book "The Magnolia Story," "We function better together than we do apart, and I don't think either one of us has ever felt the urge to say, 'I need a break from you.' Don't get me wrong, we've certainly had our share of disappointments and arguments, but we just always wanted to tackle our issues together."

While it's easy to chalk their success up to compatibility, Joanna once told People that the couple were "so opposite" from one another. With a thoughtful approach to marriage, though, the Gaineses have made it work.