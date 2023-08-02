Who Is Greta Gerwig's Partner, Noah Baumbach?

Greta Gerwig's journey from a struggling actor to a prominent writer-director has been truly remarkable. She started her career appearing in indie films and gained recognition for her performances. However, it was her passion for storytelling that led Gerwig to work behind the camera. In 2006, her life took a turn after she watched a film directed by a woman who was a similar age to her. As Gerwig told Time, "I thought, Wait, are we allowed to do that? Who told you you could? Nobody told her. She was just gonna do it, like the guys were doing it."

She was even more motivated when Kathryn Bigelow, who broke the glass ceiling herself, won an Academy Award for Best Director in 2010. Gerwig's own Oscar nomination for Best Director, for "Lady Bird" starring Saoirse Ronan, was a historic achievement, as she was one of just seven women to have received this prestigious honor as of 2023. Admittedly, she worked hard because she felt responsible for representing women. "If they have a bad experience with me, if I don't know what I'm doing, if I'm unprepared ... it's going to make it that much harder for the next woman,'" Gerwig explained to Vanity Fair.

She has achieved a lot in her career thus far and, behind her success, is Gerwig's loving and endearing partner, Noah Baumbach. Just like Gerwig, Baumbach is a distinguished filmmaker, best known for his films "The Squid and The Whale," and "Marriage Story." He's also collaborated with Gerwig on multiple occasions.