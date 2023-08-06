Why Facts Of Life Star Lisa Whelchel Didn't Accept The Role Of Rachel In Friends

Lisa Whelchel won over fans in the 1980s with her portrayal of Blair Warner on the hit television series "The Facts of Life." Blair was a rich, preppy girl who lived with a group of other young women at a boarding school. Whelchel also brought the character to the show's sister series, "Diff'rent Strokes." However, many fans may have already recognized the actor from her time on "The New Mickey Mouse Club" or "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour." The star became a favorite among fans, and even nearly landed the role of Rachel Green on "Friends." However, Whelchel's faith stopped her from accepting the part because she believed that the series focused too much on sex, she revealed during an interview with "Oprah: Where Are They Now?"

Although Whelchel has been outspoken about her faith and how it has impacted her career as an adult, the actor has also admitted that her Christian values have been guiding her in her career since she was a child. "I came to Hollywood when I was 12 to be on the 'Mickey Mouse Club.' But, by then, I was already a Christian. I had a very personal relationship with God from the time I was 10," she told Fox News.

With Whelchel's experience playing a privileged and spoiled rich girl, she seemed like an obvious choice for the role of Rachel on "Friends." However, it simply wasn't meant to be, and Jennifer Aniston later stepped into the role.