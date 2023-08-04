The Skill Joanna Gaines Passed On To Her Son Crew

Taking a look inside Joanna Gaines' relationship with Chip Gaines will prove that these two are a real power couple. Their hit Emmy-nominated HGTV show, "Fixer Upper" is their claim to fame and since then they've dabbled in other business endeavors including a coffee shop, a paint and wallpaper line, their own magazine publication, and an online shop for decor. The couple has even published nine books, ranging from memoirs to cookbooks. It's wild to think about how much Chip and Joanna Gaines are really worth!

But amidst all of their accomplishments is the most important gift of all: their children. To anyone who follows Joanna and Chip, it's obvious that their kids mean the world to them. Their two girls, Emmie and Ella, and three boys, Crew, Duke, and Drake keep Joanna and Chip pretty busy! Instead of separating work and home life completely, Chip and Joanna are seen on Instagram, allowing their kids to help and be involved with the projects that they're doing and the interests that they have.

Crew, in particular, has shown interest in some of the things Joanna enjoys.