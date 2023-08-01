What Happened To JiggAerobics After Shark Tank?

Whether you exercise at home or in the gym, getting bored with your workouts is easy. But one savvy fitness instructor is committed to changing that. Founder Ladonte Lotts brought JiggAerobics to "Shark Tank," even convincing the angel investors during his pitch to get up and "get jiggy" with him. Lotts, who also goes by "Mr. Get Right," appeared on Season 11 of the investment series in 2020.

JiggAerobics aims to fill the gap between fun and fitness, the Baton Rouge native blending his hometown dance "jigging" with plyometrics, a form of conditioning that aims to build muscle power through exercises(via Shark Tank Blog). In 2015, Lotts founded his fitness program to host classes, perform at events, and offer streaming sessions. In his pitch, Lotts explained to the Sharks that he runs his program through a subscription model — wellness buffs can stream online classes for $9.99/month.

Additionally, he travels to provide JiggAerobics sessions, which have proven to be a hit. These "fitness parties" attract clients all over the South, and Lotts hopes to take his workout program to the international stage. This is where he needs the Sharks' help: introducing his unique workout program to the world. It is notoriously difficult for fitness businesses to lure in a Shark. Just take DDP Yoga which, despite the backing of a WWE Legend, still couldn't snag a deal. So, was Lotts successful in securing a partnership with a Shark?