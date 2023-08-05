How Taylor Swift Got Her Name

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest music superstars in the world. In case you were in doubt, she topped herself with an impressive record on the Billboard charts — in March and May 2023, Swift had ten albums on the Billboard 200 charts all at the same time. She is the only living musician that has ever done this.

In addition to being an amazing musician herself, one thing only the biggest fans of Swift know is that she is named after another famous musician: James Taylor. Swift's parents were fans of Taylor's music, and they also wanted to give her a gender-neutral name. Many years after their daughter was born, they got to see her and her namesake perform together.

During Swift's performance at Madison Square Garden for her Speak Now World Tour, she told the crowd that she discovered she was named after Taylor when she told her mom her favorite song to sing in chorus class was "Fire and Rain." Swift then brought Taylor out to sing that song with her, and also her song "Fifteen." The year after, Taylor brought Swift to a performance at Tanglewood in Massachusetts, where they sang "Fire and Rain" once more and Swift's songs "Love Story" and "Ours."