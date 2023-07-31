Hari Nef: 10 Facts About Barbie's Breakout Star

Hari Nef may not yet be a household name, but millions are now familiar with her face since she starred in the blockbuster hit "Barbie," playing a Barbie who is also a doctor who is also a really cool girl. But Nef is much more than her role as a doll come to life. Fans might also recognize the Columbia grad from HBO's "The Idol," the hit series "Transparent," or the countless campaigns she's appeared in as a sought-after high-fashion model.

Yes, she is a transgender woman, but she'd rather not let that fact define her as a performer. Nef is a modern It-girl, with her immaculate sense of style, her affable sense of humor, and her astute observations on culture. So, who is this cool chick and where did she come from? Here's what you need to know about the breakout star of "Barbie," (and how her amazing Barbie costumes came to be!).