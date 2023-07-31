What We Know About Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan's Recent Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the 2020 assault case saying that it had been "blown out of proportion." Bryan and his girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright had both been drunk, he explained, and Cartwright had bitten him during the fight and hurt herself to try and "ruin his career," according to the police report. "We didn't even really get that physical," Bryan said. "We got really loud. We were screaming." And of his charges, he didn't seem to think they actually applied to him, saying: "I could've fought it ... but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

As for his TV dad's reaction to the assault and arrest, which Bryan referred to as a "wake-up call," Tim Allen said that Bryan was "a great kid who has grown into a complex man. [...] At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control."

Bryan has also been arrested on DUI charges multiple times, most recently in 2020. Cartwright was also arrested in April 2021 after assaulting security guards at a Eugene bar; her sentence included two years of probation. Cartwright and Bryan got engaged in November 2021, and they have three children together, per Us Weekly.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.