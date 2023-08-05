What Chip And Joanna Gaines Miss About Their Lives Before Fame

Since canceling "Fixer Upper" to put their family first, Chip and Joanna Gaines have revealed that while they are grateful to have spearheaded HGTV's fan-favorite show, they miss aspects of their old lives. Indeed, the couple has changed significantly since "Fixer Upper's" premiere, launching a TV network, restaurant, home decor line, and an imprint with Harper, to name just a few.

Still, Chip and Joanna often look back on their humble beginnings and what they were like before the fame with grateful nostalgia. This includes memories of the early days when the couple logged long hours on their own individual passions. Still, despite missing aspects of the simpler times, they have no regrets in choosing a life on camera, telling People that even though "Fixer Upper" came to a close, they're still "dreaming about ways to make old things new again."

It's reassuring to know that though the celebrity couple does miss aspects of life before fame, they celebrate their roots and the success of "Fixer Upper" while remaining full steam ahead toward the future.