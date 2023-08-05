What We Know About Melanie Lynskey's Relationship With Ex-Husband Jimmi Simpson

Melanie Lynskey and Jimmi Simpson met in 2001 while working on the miniseries, "Rose Red." They dated for six years and then got married in April 2007. However, the celebrity couple faced significant challenges that led to the demise of their marriage after just five years. Lynskey filed for divorce in 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the divorce proceedings went surprisingly smoothly due to the absence of children and the fact that neither party sought spousal support from the other.

While it seemed like a mutual decision, Simpson admitted it took a toll on him, which even resulted in a six-inch scar. "It happened a few months after a 12-year relationship ended ... I'd been a long-term relationship addict and now I was alone, lost ... I'll be this guy, I thought. I'll attract women with my biceps and my motorcycle," he told Short List. One fateful night, a friend asked for his help and, on the way to their house, Simpson got into an accident riding his motorcycle and was rushed to the hospital.

He sustained severe injuries to his collarbone but in addition to the physical damage, Simpson was left in a lot of emotional pain as well. The actor felt utterly alone, without anyone to care for him. Thankfully, all is well now between the former couple. Lynskey and Simpson have not allowed their separation to make them bitter toward each other. Instead, they have chosen to maintain a close and respectful relationship after their divorce.