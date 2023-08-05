What You Never Knew About General Hospital Star Kelly Monaco

Kelly Monaco has become a soap opera icon after landing the role of Sam McCall on "General Hospital" in 2003. The actor has become a huge favorite among fans of the sudser and the character of Sam has entertained with storylines including arson, murder, theft, kidnapping, and more. However, while Monaco is best known for her history on the soap opera, there are some things that even her biggest fans may not know about the star.

Monaco has also appeared in films, featuring in "Idle Hands" and "BASEketball," and was named Playmate of the Month for Playboy Magazine in 1997. Meanwhile, Monaco's first ever TV acting gig was on the show "Baywatch," where she pulled double duty. In addition to her role as a character named Susan, the actor also worked as a body double for Carmen Electra during her time on the series. Because of Monaco's history working as a real lifeguard, the gig seemed to be a perfect fit for her during one of her first Hollywood experiences.

In addition to Monaco's early career, the model-turned-actor also made reality TV history with her surprising stint on "Dancing With the Stars."