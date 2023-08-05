What Martha Stewart's Relationship With Blake Lively Is Like

Most people would probably find it difficult to strike up a friendship with someone a few decades older than us, but for many celebs, age isn't a barrier to forming a genuine connection. Many know that Martha Stewart shares a close friendship with Snoop Dogg, who is 30 years her junior. But you may be unaware that Stewart also has a fantastic relationship with Blake Lively. Stewart told HuffPost that their friendship began when Lively and her future husband, Ryan Reynolds, moved into an apartment near hers. In fact, their realtor introduced them, per EW.

Despite being such high-profile names, they started conversing in an ordinary fashion when Lively visited Stewart's and the two got to talking. In a stage event at the American Made Summit, Lively recalled a funny anecdote from the early days of their friendship when Stewart said she would love to ride a motorcycle with Reynolds someday. The "Gossip Girl" alum felt like Stewart was the only woman she'd allow to get up and close personal with her husband.

Stewart also told HuffPost what Lively and Reynolds were like off-screen, noting, "They're very friendly, very nice people." She added, "In a way, kind of shy — not shy on the screen, at all, if you've seen any of Blake's movies — but very shy in person. But she's a baker and a homemaker." Lively's lifestyle blog, Preserve, broached into Stewart's home improvement territory, and she had some interesting things to say about the venture.