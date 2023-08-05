All Of The Drama Surrounding Ariana Grande's Rumored Ethan Slater Romance

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you know that Ariana Grande has "Thank U, Next"ed her way into quite a bit of drama. Word of her split from husband, Dalton Gomez came just days before news broke that she was getting cozy with her costar in the upcoming "Wicked" movie, Broadway actor Ethan Slater. As details surrounding the romance rapidly reveal themselves, more and more rumors spread, and surprise at the new developments in Grande's personal life grows. One thing is for sure, though: no matter what the true details are, this story is messy with a capital "M," and folks can't look away from the train wreck.

Regardless of fans' personal opinions regarding the gossip and the public figures involved in the scandal, the juicy details of this story of love, heartbreak, and betrayal have the internet's attention. Still, as new details seem to be revealed every day, we are in serious need of a deep dive into this wild situation, so come along with us on a journey to the center of the Ariana Grande/Ethan Slater scandal. Get your popcorn, girlies, because this is a doozy.