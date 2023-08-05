Will Hallmark's Christmas Movie Season Be Upended By Hollywood Strikes?

The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, more commonly known as SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since early July. They joined the Writers Guild of America, or WGA, in the strike. Both unions are demanding better pay, conditions, and respect for the workers they represent from the higher-ups in Hollywood. Of course, without writers and actors at work, all of our favorite things to watch will have to pause making new content until the workers' needs are met. We've heard of many movies and TV series halting production as they await the cessation of the strikes. Luckily, we have no problem waiting a bit longer for new content if it means that folks will start getting what they deserve for their hard work.

Still, while waiting longer to see a new movie in the theater or to binge-watch the next season of a favorite TV series is easy enough to do, some content can't be quite so easily postponed. Hallmark holiday movies are basically required viewing once November rolls around. We're only three months away from Halloween, and it seems that as a result, right now would be prime time for the network to be preparing for its beloved annual programming. This begs the question: Will there be the usual brand-new holiday content this year on the Hallmark Channel? Will Christmas be effectively canceled for Hallmark fans? Which way to the picket lines? Because we want workers' rights and plenty of holiday movies!