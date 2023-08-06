11 Times Prince Harry's Body Language Said It All

Try as he might, Prince Harry will likely never be able to escape public scrutiny by virtue of his royal celebrity status. The prince's acrimonious with the press hasn't resulted in any dearth of coverage about his life, which has consistently remained a point of interest spanning the periods before and after his move from Britain. Even in the moments that Harry has been decidedly reserved about his state of mind, visual journalism has provided body language experts with many prospects to discuss, decode, and determine the prince's sensibilities. Even the subtlest shifts in Harry's demeanor do not go ignored.

For instance, known social behavior expert Judi James deciphered five behavioral layers in Harry's deportment in the minute-long trailer for his docuseries "Harry & Meghan" alone. "His chin is slightly raised and he seems to do a long blink," she told The Sun, offering meaning behind what would have likely been an insignificant gesture to the layperson viewing him on screen.

From key milestones in his life to changes in his persona over the years, professionals have weighed in on many aspects of Harry's life. As one of the most controversial members of the British royalty — who periodically locks horns with members of his family through explosive revelations and public remarks — Harry is hardly ever out of the news cycle. That said, on more than one occasion, the renegade prince's actions have spoken louder than his words. Here are 11 times Prince Harry's body language said it all.