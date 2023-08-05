How The Jolie-Pitts' Jewelry Designer Felt About Working With The Former Couple

High-profile A-list couples like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are bound to look different depending on who's watching, whether it's a drama-fueled tabloid take or the audience's perception of an on-screen collaboration like "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." But for celebrity jewelry designer Robert Procop, his insight into the Hollywood power couple was far more intimate and romantic (and yes, covered in diamonds).

Procop, who designed Jolie's famous table-cut engagement ring on commission by Pitt, opened up about his experience working with the former couple in an interview with HuffPost. The designer spoke highly of his long-time relationship with the Jolie-Pitts, recounting the engagement ring design process and other projects he's created for the stars over the years.

Of course, as one might expect from a duo that is as intense, unique, and passionate as the Jolie-Pitts, Procop also considers his collaborations with the two actors to be distinctly individualistic to their personalities.