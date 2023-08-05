How The Jolie-Pitts' Jewelry Designer Felt About Working With The Former Couple
High-profile A-list couples like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are bound to look different depending on who's watching, whether it's a drama-fueled tabloid take or the audience's perception of an on-screen collaboration like "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." But for celebrity jewelry designer Robert Procop, his insight into the Hollywood power couple was far more intimate and romantic (and yes, covered in diamonds).
Procop, who designed Jolie's famous table-cut engagement ring on commission by Pitt, opened up about his experience working with the former couple in an interview with HuffPost. The designer spoke highly of his long-time relationship with the Jolie-Pitts, recounting the engagement ring design process and other projects he's created for the stars over the years.
Of course, as one might expect from a duo that is as intense, unique, and passionate as the Jolie-Pitts, Procop also considers his collaborations with the two actors to be distinctly individualistic to their personalities.
Robert Procop designed Angelina Jolie's $500,000 diamond engagement ring
Although Robert Procop was the one who would create Angelina Jolie's stunning diamond engagement ring, he told HuffPost that his main focus was following Brad Pitt's vision — a collaboration that took over a year from ideation to planning to sourcing gems to, finally, the ring's creation. Procop said Pitt's idea was "all about making the perfect ring that compliments [Jolie's] style and grace. The diamonds were all faceted to fit the design."
Indeed, the breathtaking ring was expertly crafted to fit Jolie's finger specifically, Procop explained to The Hollywood Reporter. The jewelry designer said that after they found the perfect diamond for the piece, the gemstone was cut to the shape of Jolie's finger. "Brad was always heavily involved, overseeing every aspect of the creative design evolution," Procop told THR.
Despite all the drama surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship from the offset, the painstaking creation of Jolie's custom ring was a touching testament to the love the actors once shared. Moreover, it served as an extension of Procop's long-standing professional relationship with Jolie.
Angelina Jolie and Robert Procop are long-time jewelry design partners
While Robert Procop told HuffPost that getting to design any engagement ring is a blessing, his pre-existing relationship with Jolie undoubtedly made this project all the more special. The jewelry designer met Jolie at the 2000 Oscars and immediately sparked a lasting friendship and professional partnership. Procop worked with Jolie in her 2010 thriller, "The Tourist," and later on her couture Style of Jolie jewelry collection that helped raise funds for the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict.
Procop explained that the jewelry line directly reflected Jolie's personal style, from including her favorite colors to mirroring her monochromatic wardrobe. "Angelina has a creative mind, and we work well together," Procop told British Vogue. "She's very hands-on and methodical. He echoed these sentiments to HuffPost, saying, "[Jolie] is a truly gifted artist and a pleasure to work with. It is an honor to work with someone who uses her talents to help the lives of so many. She is an inspiration."
Sadly, the A-list couple filed for divorce in 2016, only four years after Pitt first gifted Jolie the custom Procop engagement ring. The reasons why Jolie and Pitt really got divorced have long been contested. Still, at least one thing is sure: Procop's custom engagement ring wonderfully captured the beauty, grace, and singularity of this former star-studded union.