What Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Really Does For A Living

On May 23, 2023, Playboy announced Claudia Conway had joined its Centerfold imprint. Similar to OnlyFans, the Centerfold effort is the company's subscription-based platform, allowing more personalized interactions between Playmates and fans. In a statement obtained by The New York Post, Playboy praised its latest addition, writing: "Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform. We welcome her and support her choices."

Claudia has long advocated for women's rights to control their own bodies. This is partially why she has decided to partner with the company. According to Claudia, she wanted to take control of her life after receiving negative attention regarding her body when she accused her mother, Republican campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, of leaking nude photographs of her in 2021.

Via her Twitter explanation she wrote: "When I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me. Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine." At one point, it was believed that Claudia abandoned her Playboy ambitions after she tweeted and quickly deleted a link to her content. However, as of July 2023, her profile is still available for people to join. It includes several bikini-clad images of herself that are exclusive to Centerfold members.