What Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Really Does For A Living
Claudia Conway may be the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, former Donald Trump advisor, but she has long rejected the conservative lifestyle. The young woman amassed a large TikTok following while still in high school for publicly criticizing Trump and his views, even having harsh words for Kellyanne herself following her COVID-19 diagnosis. Claudia also took aim at her mother for allegedly physically and emotionally abusing her. At one point, her claims garnered a swell of support from fans, who began sending Claudia money to help her seek emancipation from her family when she was still underage. While Claudia hasn't taken on a political career as of yet, she has used her platform to stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Now. she is adding adult entertainer to her list of liberating endeavors. The rebellious internet personality is going against her family's beliefs in a big way by becoming a Playboy bunny. And, as we've come to expect, she seems happy making a living on her own terms.
Claudia Conway has teamed up with Playboy
On May 23, 2023, Playboy announced Claudia Conway had joined its Centerfold imprint. Similar to OnlyFans, the Centerfold effort is the company's subscription-based platform, allowing more personalized interactions between Playmates and fans. In a statement obtained by The New York Post, Playboy praised its latest addition, writing: "Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform. We welcome her and support her choices."
Claudia has long advocated for women's rights to control their own bodies. This is partially why she has decided to partner with the company. According to Claudia, she wanted to take control of her life after receiving negative attention regarding her body when she accused her mother, Republican campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, of leaking nude photographs of her in 2021.
Via her Twitter explanation she wrote: "When I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me. Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine." At one point, it was believed that Claudia abandoned her Playboy ambitions after she tweeted and quickly deleted a link to her content. However, as of July 2023, her profile is still available for people to join. It includes several bikini-clad images of herself that are exclusive to Centerfold members.
The young woman was once seeking a singing career
Before diving into the world of Playboy, Claudia Conway was pursuing a music career. After becoming a popular TikToker, she took her talents to the big stage, auditioning for "American Idol" in Season 19. She survived her first performance and made it to "Hollywood Week" in the singing competition series. At the time, Claudia was heavily focused on creating a name for herself in the entertainment industry, explaining to "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest that her music was close to her heart.
"I've been trying to establish my own identity for a while. Most people don't know that I'm into music. Most people don't know that I'm a singer, and it is very, very important to me," she shared on the show. Some people believed that the television program was using Claudia for views considering that she was in the news heavily at the time for the fallout with her parents. Despite the turmoil, Kellyanne and George Conway showed up to support their ambitious daughter during the audition process. After the record deal hopeful was voted off the show, she turned her attention to her activist and Playboy endeavors. While her family has not spoken publicly about her entry into the adult entertainment realm, Claudia seems to be enjoying life on her terms.