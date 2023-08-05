Why Angelina Jolie Reportedly Doesn't Care About Brad Pitt's Dating Life
Once one of Hollywood's golden couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took the world by storm with their highly-publicized relationship. The pair, known as "Brangelina" to fans, seemed to be head over heels for one another as they raised their six children together. However, in 2016, just two years after tying the knot things went south for the pair. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, and rumors began to swirl about the couple, including speculation about their dating lives. However, in the time since the couple's split, Jolie is said to have no worries about what her ex-husband is doing in his personal life, such as the women that he might be getting romantic with.
Since ending his marriage to Jolie, Pitt has been linked to several women, including German model Nicole Poturalski, spiritual guru Sat Hari Khalsa, and health coach Ines De Ramon, the estranged wife of "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. Pitt was even said to have been spotted out with famed model and actor Emily Ratajkowski.
With all of the whispers about Pitt's love life, Jolie could easily have an emotional reaction to the gossip. However, sources claim that she couldn't care less about her ex-husband's dating habits because she's focused on her children.
Angelina Jolie reportedly ignores Brad Pitt dating rumors
When Brad Pitt was rumored to be starting up a romance with Emily Ratajkowski, fans took notice, and so did Angelina Jolie. However, Jolie wasn't worried about who Pitt was dating, instead only about how it could potentially impact their children — Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox — an insider told Hollywood Life. "Angelina has a policy to ignore stories in the press about Brad and who he may or may not be dating," the source explained, adding, "The day he comes to her and says he plans to introduce someone to their kids she will pay attention but until then it's really of no interest to her."
In addition, a source told OK! that Jolie is simply too busy to be worried about what Pitt is doing. "She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules," the informant said, adding that the "Maleficent" star just "doesn't have the bandwidth" to keep up with her ex-husband's headline-grabbing romances.
For her part, Jolie has also sparked dating speculation in her own life after being seen out with singer The Weeknd, as well as reconnecting with her former husband Jonny Lee Miller.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have moved on
Since filing for divorce in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been struggling to co-parent their children. In the wake of their split, the couple found themselves in a messy custody battle, and although they were in disagreement over the terms of their co-parenting, the pair seemingly both wanted what they believed was best for their kids. Since ending the marriage, Jolie has been adamant about making the decision based on the health and safety of her children.
"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision," she previously told Vogue India. "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she added.
Although things have been messy between Jolie and Pitt, they continue to co-parent their kids to the best of their ability while also moving on in their personal lives. Although the "Brangelina" era may be over, fans are still very interested in the duo, and who they choose to get romantically involved with following their divorce.