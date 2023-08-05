Why Angelina Jolie Reportedly Doesn't Care About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

Once one of Hollywood's golden couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took the world by storm with their highly-publicized relationship. The pair, known as "Brangelina" to fans, seemed to be head over heels for one another as they raised their six children together. However, in 2016, just two years after tying the knot things went south for the pair. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, and rumors began to swirl about the couple, including speculation about their dating lives. However, in the time since the couple's split, Jolie is said to have no worries about what her ex-husband is doing in his personal life, such as the women that he might be getting romantic with.

Since ending his marriage to Jolie, Pitt has been linked to several women, including German model Nicole Poturalski, spiritual guru Sat Hari Khalsa, and health coach Ines De Ramon, the estranged wife of "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. Pitt was even said to have been spotted out with famed model and actor Emily Ratajkowski.

With all of the whispers about Pitt's love life, Jolie could easily have an emotional reaction to the gossip. However, sources claim that she couldn't care less about her ex-husband's dating habits because she's focused on her children.