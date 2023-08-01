What Happened To FRENDS After Shark Tank?

A year following his "Shark Tank" appearance, Keir Dillion penned an article for Inc. about the lessons he learned from it. He admitted he did not feel confident about how he pitched FRENDS, but it was still a valuable experience. They listened to Mark Cuban and instead of betting on a new product right away, FRENDS temporarily shifted focus. Hearing the Sharks say "no" to his product helped Dillon learn what needed to be revamped about their business plan and helped them decrease spending.

Dillon also felt strongly that if an entrepreneur is passionate about their product, they cannot give up on it. He said, "Being an innovator also means testing your own perceptions and conventions when it comes to the evolution of a product. Never give up, never settle, and keep charging for your dreams if you believe in it." Dillon finished his Inc. essay by expressing his gratitude for his time on "Shark Tank" because it helped him make his business better.

Sheen Moaleman and Dillon do not work at FRENDS anymore. Instead of Dillon, the current CEO seems to be Daniel Davis. The business still sells headphones in a variety of colors and styles, such as over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones. However, there is a hidden danger of wearing headphones too long, so be wary with any pair you buy.