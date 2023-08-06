TLC Stars Who've Called Out The Network

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's TLC reality series began in 2008. "19 Kids and Counting" chronicled the lives of the quirky, fundamentalist Christian couple and their massive brood. In 2015, the eldest child, Josh Duggar, admitted to molesting five young girls as a teenager. In light of the news, TLC axed "19 Kids and Counting." Since the show's cancellation, the Duggars have been rocked by multiple scandals, including Josh's 2021 conviction for child pornography. As the Duggar empire crumbled, family alliances broke apart, too. In 2023, Jim Bob and Michelle's daughter Jill Duggar Dillard appeared on the docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" — and she was more than ready to share her side of the story.

In her segment, Jill claimed her dad duped her into signing a contract the day before her wedding that, unbeknownst to her, would lock her into the show for the next several years. And evidently, she wasn't the only sibling who lacked agency. "My parents had signed for a bunch of the kids who were no longer minors, including myself," said the former reality star (via Entertainment Tonight). "As the kids aged into adulthood, they're still listed as minors, and nobody fixed that." Because of the contracts, Jill was obligated to give birth on camera against her own wishes. In another stunning revelation, Jill said she was never paid for participating in "19 Kids and Counting." Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, eventually hired an attorney to help recover some compensation.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).