Princess Margaret Was Never The Same After Elizabeth Became Queen

The late Queen Elizabeth II became queen on February 6, 1952, while she was abroad in Kenya. She returned to England and assumed the position of queen at age 25. It marked an abrupt end to Elizabeth's more low-key life as a princess. She and her husband, Prince Philip, were stationed in Malta during the early years of their marriage because of his naval career. The story goes that they were both loathing to end that chapter of their lives so soon, but Elizabeth had to honor her obligations. While much has been made of the shift for Elizabeth and Philip — not to mention the rigorous demands put upon them by royal life — it's easier to forget that Princess Margaret was impacted by this change too.

The princess, who was 22 when Elizabeth became queen, had a rocky adjustment to her sister's role as sovereign. It thrust Margaret into an extremely public role, as it did for Elizabeth, and neither sister asked for such intense publicity. Because of Margaret's sudden notoriety as the sister to the queen, her natural proclivity for excess and hedonism was that much more noticeable to people. She was heavily criticized, and many lifestyle choices were restricted because of her adjacency to the throne. She was also cast aside often because her sister was the monarch, leaving her firmly in Elizabeth's wake. While it's tough to feel sorry for a princess, Margaret had a tragic life. Much of this upheaval and difficulty came because of Elizabeth's prominent, public role.