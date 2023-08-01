Spencer Pratt Says He Has Intel Harry And Meghan Are At Odds Over Their Nannies
Just how many nannies do two royal children need? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have opposing opinions on this, and you might find yourself shocked to hear who thinks more nannies are required.
On August 1, 2023 Spencer Pratt of "The Hills" fame appeared on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast with host Heather McDonald to dish out a very juicy scoop. He was down to talk about our favorite drama magnets, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the reality TV star, there's some drama brewing between the British prince and his actress wife. In a moment that could be taken as #RichPeopleProblems or proper protocol for caring for young royalty, it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at odds over the amount of nannies they need for their two young children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.
An insider close to the royal couple informed Pratt that Prince Harry is a little exasperated at Meghan's desire to have two nannies for their kids. Apparently, the prince is more than okay with having one nanny around. Pratt quoted his source as saying, "Harry can't believe that they need two nannies. Him and William only had one nanny."
This isn't the only nanny drama Harry and Meghan have experienced
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a difficult relationship with their nannies in the past. The two royals, who have been adjusting to life together in the United States, had to fire one nanny after her second night on the job. The book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," which provides an in-depth look into Harry and Meghan's life in the United States, explained that the couple found their night nanny "unprofessional and irresponsible." They decided they'd rather hire a day nanny for Archie and take care of him on their own during the night. "Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly," the revealing book further illuminated.
While on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast, Spencer Pratt also hinted that his insider source, whom he insists is "close" to Harry and Meghan, also informed him that Harry is currently living apart from Meghan. The continued head-bumping over nannies as well as the startling information that the couple could be living separately adds fuel to the rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might call it quits.