Spencer Pratt Says He Has Intel Harry And Meghan Are At Odds Over Their Nannies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just how many nannies do two royal children need? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have opposing opinions on this, and you might find yourself shocked to hear who thinks more nannies are required.

On August 1, 2023 Spencer Pratt of "The Hills" fame appeared on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast with host Heather McDonald to dish out a very juicy scoop. He was down to talk about our favorite drama magnets, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the reality TV star, there's some drama brewing between the British prince and his actress wife. In a moment that could be taken as #RichPeopleProblems or proper protocol for caring for young royalty, it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at odds over the amount of nannies they need for their two young children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

An insider close to the royal couple informed Pratt that Prince Harry is a little exasperated at Meghan's desire to have two nannies for their kids. Apparently, the prince is more than okay with having one nanny around. Pratt quoted his source as saying, "Harry can't believe that they need two nannies. Him and William only had one nanny."