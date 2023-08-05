How Ivanka Trump's Fashion Brand Went From Success To Mess In A Few Short Years

If fate and politics had turned out differently, Ivanka Trump might be doing any number of things today. She might have succeeded her dad as host of "The Apprentice," judging budding entrepreneurs in performance marketing challenges. She could still be dispensing advice for women on how to get ahead in business. Perhaps Ivanka might have returned to life as a model. Most likely, though, she would have continued building her brand in hopes of getting her products into every household in America. At its peak, her Ivanka Trump line of clothing and jewelry brought in $100 million, netting her a tidy portion of the profit.

But the former first daughter abruptly shuttered her stores and stepped away from her line not long after her father, Donald Trump, became America's 45th president. What had begun as a promising venture fizzled faster than New Coke. Ivanka's decision was primarily based on her new post as a presidential advisor since holding down a major business position at the same time could've been seen as a conflict of interest.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," Ivanka stated at the time (via Insider). The company might have shut down even if its founder hadn't joined the White House, however. Even amid Ivanka's success, there were stirrings of trouble that contributed to her line ending.