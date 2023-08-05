Chip Gaines' Cutest Parenting Moments
Joanna and Chip Gaines are one of the cutest, most authentic, most successful couples on television. They got their start with their hit Emmy-nominated HGTV show, "Fixer Upper" and audiences and followers have seen them grow not only their businesses which consist of a coffee shop, a paint and wallpaper line, their own magazine publication, an online shop for decor, and much more — but they've also grown their family.
Their family of seven consists of Joanna, Chip, and their five children. Their girls are named Emmie and Ella and their boys are named Drake, Duke, and Crew. Despite growing up in the media spotlight, it appears that these children are growing up healthy, both emotionally and physically. Followers of Chip and Joanna on Instagram can view the children's milestones and growing hobbies. They can also see the kids being a part of the filming and other projects that Chip and Joanna are involved in.
One of the things you didn't know about Chip Gaines is that he has a soft side with his kids. And followers love seeing these cute moments appearing on their Instagram feeds.
Chip and Crew run for charity
Watching Chip and Joanna spend time with their little ones is heartwarming. And it's even better when they're involving their kids in hobbies or charity work that's helping to develop their interests, personalities, and integrity. Exposing children to activities at a young age is so important, and with Chip and Joanna being so involved, it's probably not hard for them to have their kids tag along.
Chip posted an adorable photo of him and his youngest son, Crew, on Instagram with a caption that says, "Today kicked off our 3rd Silo District Marathon – and our 1st without my friend @gigrunewald. Thousands of runners gathering in Waco today/tomorrow to support cancer research. Me and the kids ran hard for you today, Gabe!" Their friend, Gabriele Anderson, is a pro runner and survivor of a rare type of cancer who put her strength into a foundation called Brave Like Gabe.
For followers everywhere, it was heart-warming to see this very special and important parenting moment.
Boys' night out
Sometimes the boys need a night away from the girls and vice versa, so followers loved seeing a sneak peek into what Chip captioned in his Instagram post, "Boys night out." And, it's just as wild as you'd expect: a night at the arcade. Drake, Duke, and Crew are spotted a few times on Chip and Joanna's Instagram pages having classic father-son time, and it's always so sweet.
When discussing his parenting style in 2018 to People, Chip stated, "I grew up in an environment that was pretty much 'back by dark' — [my parents] didn't generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun...So I thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna be a wild parent.'" His shining and goofy personality on "Fixer Upper" and in media interviews definitely supports the narrative of him being a "wild parent" in the best possible way. And it's clear that his children love it too!
Chip's soft side
It's clear that Chip is one of those people who can work hard but also love his children hard. Paired with a post he shared with his Instagram followers of him driving with his son, Crew, and their dog, he wrote, "I've got my hands full... but I LOVE it."
Followers love getting a taste of Chip's nurturing side and seeing him cuddle his youngest son (not to mention his cute dog too). Another post shows Chip and his oldest son, Drake Gaines, snuggling on a couch. "What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town," he wrote, adding a hashtag "#thingsAreGettingCrazy." Like parents everywhere, Chip is holding onto the sweet moments with his children.
Family campfire
Getting away from the constant filming and getting into the country is a recipe for fun family relaxation. And Chip made sure to bring the s'mores as followers can see on his Instagram post, which he captioned, "It just doesn't get better than this for me... No place on earth I'd rather be."
Seeing their family spend so much quality time together is heartwarming considering how busy the couple is running their empire. From renovations to designs to cooking and baking to running a farm, it seems like there are not enough hours in the day. Luckily, for the Gaines children, Joanna and Chip prioritize family over everything else. In an interview in 2020, Chip told People, "We are thankful for our success, but if it ever compromised our ability to be a healthy married couple or our kids started to get a little bit off track, we would quit this thing in a heartbeat."
The post to his girls
It's rare that followers get to see the sweet moments between Chip and his daughters, especially now that they're growing older and the busy couple has little Crew to chase after while their older children learn independence. But just because those moments aren't always shared, doesn't mean they don't happen. There's a lot that you don't know about Chip and Joanna Gaines' adorable family.
In a sweet appreciation post that Chip shared on his Instagram of his two daughters, Emmie and Ella, both in the reflection of the side-view mirrors of his vehicle, he said, "My girls! Unbridled! Untamed! Fearless! World changers! Arrows in my quiver! And... Just like their momma!" And it's true, these girls do take after Joanna, and she admits it!
In 2019, she told People, "Ella is like me. I think she'll follow in my footsteps and have her hand in a lot of things. Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer and have a donut truck." About their daughter, Emmie, Joanna commented, "Duke and Emmie, meanwhile, are more customer-service oriented, wanting a farm truck where they can sell vegetables and eggs. We printed labels for them, and once a week they go out and sell. They're just like Chip: They don't take no for an answer!" It seems like both girls inherited interests and entrepreneurial skills from their parents.