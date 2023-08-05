Chip Gaines' Cutest Parenting Moments

Joanna and Chip Gaines are one of the cutest, most authentic, most successful couples on television. They got their start with their hit Emmy-nominated HGTV show, "Fixer Upper" and audiences and followers have seen them grow not only their businesses which consist of a coffee shop, a paint and wallpaper line, their own magazine publication, an online shop for decor, and much more — but they've also grown their family.

Their family of seven consists of Joanna, Chip, and their five children. Their girls are named Emmie and Ella and their boys are named Drake, Duke, and Crew. Despite growing up in the media spotlight, it appears that these children are growing up healthy, both emotionally and physically. Followers of Chip and Joanna on Instagram can view the children's milestones and growing hobbies. They can also see the kids being a part of the filming and other projects that Chip and Joanna are involved in.

One of the things you didn't know about Chip Gaines is that he has a soft side with his kids. And followers love seeing these cute moments appearing on their Instagram feeds.