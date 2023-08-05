Things Prince George And Prince Louis Can Never Do In Their Lifetimes

Another rule that will apply to George, Charlotte, and Louis dates all the way back to The Royal Marriages Act of 1772 (via Encyclopedia.pub). This act of the Parliament of Great Britain imposed conditions under which members of the royal family were allowed to legally marry. At the time, the sovereign was given the right to veto any proposed marriage of any member of the royal family in an effort to protect the firm from any marriage that might "diminish the status of the royal house."

Obviously, in the modern age, this feels immensely outdated, and so in 2011, the Perth Agreement made an adjustment to this part of the act. Under the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, the new rule is that the first six people in the line of succession require permission from the monarch to get married if those members of the family would like their future children to be included in the line of succession. In other words, these members of the firm don't technically have to get approval from the King or Queen to marry, but if they want their children to be in line for the throne, they do.

Because all three of William and Catherine's children are within the first six people in line for the throne, this rule will apply to all of them unless something changes in the future.