Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Announce They're Calling It Quits

Justin Trudeau is the son of Pierre Trudeau, who some Canadians consider to be their country's best prime minister, which means Justin has been in the public eye for quite some time with some comparing him to the likes of the Kennedys, considering his good looks and political involvement. And his marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau just added to that appeal; she was a former TV host and is an advocate for women's rights and environmental causes. The two first met when they were kids in Montreal; Sophie was friends with her future husband's youngest brother Michel at school, via Macleans.

They got to know each other as adults when they co-hosted a fundraising ball in 2003, and a couple of years later, they got married in Montreal. Justin described what made him fall in love with Sophie, telling Macleans: "There's this sweetness to her and a realness, with this edge of an intelligence that is very, very strong and anchored in some values that are unassailable." The couple has three children together: Xavier James, Ella-Grace Margaret, and Hadrien Gregoire.

Justin has made his own mark on the international stage with Sophie at his side. As the leader of one of the Commonwealth countries, Trudeau marked Queen Elizabeth II's death by declaring a federal holiday and attending her funeral. They also both went to King Charles III's coronation. Justin and Sophie were Canadian power couple goals for some, so this could be one of those celebrity breakups that hit fans hard.