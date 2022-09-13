Justin Trudeau Marks The Queen's Death In A Massive Way

Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death is a monumental event in history. The United Kingdom has a detailed plan set in place for mourning its monarch. Under traditional circumstances, the queen would be mourned for 12 days. However, King Charles II has called for the period to be shortened to seven, right up to her funeral (via Women's Health Magazine UK).

An official statement was made by Buckingham Palace, which read, "Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties." Regardless, the mourning period still has a big impact on daily life for the citizens of the United Kingdom. The day of the queen's funeral has even been declared a bank holiday.

While it's to be expected that the U.K. would take long periods to mourn its matriarch, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has decided that his country will join in the tradition (per the CBC). September 19 will be a bank holiday for Canadians, who were also under the queen's reign.

"We have ... chosen to move forward with a federal holiday on Monday [September 19]," Trudeau said. "We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important."