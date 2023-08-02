Why Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty Looks So Familiar

He may have shot to fame as Jeremiah in the Amazon Prime smash "The Summer I Turned Pretty," but Gavin Casalegno is not new to show business. The Texas-born actor with the mesmerizing blue eyes has been modeling and acting since the age of 4, which could explain why he looks so familiar. One of his earliest gigs was in an ad campaign for the premium athletic brand Starter with none other than football legend Tony Romo, who he says taught him to throw a football. From there, he appeared in countless commercials for national brands, including Sony, and it wasn't long before Hollywood took notice. "By age 11, I booked my first film and life was never the same after that. I had a thirst for film. It hasn't stopped," he told The Daily Front Row.

For someone so young, Casalegno has an impressive body of work under his belt. He has held his own with some heavy hitters, acting alongside venerated stars like Sir Anthony Hopkins. Even with such a notable resume, it wasn't until he landed the breakout role of Jeremiah in the long-awaited television adaptation of the wildly popular Jenny Han books that Casalegno's star, along with his number of social media followers, shot sky high. To manage the sudden fame, Casalegno says he relies on his faith, family, and friends to keep him grounded.