Who Is Queen Camilla's Former Daughter-In-Law, Sara Parker Bowles?

To the world, she is Camilla, Queen Consort. To her grandchildren, she is "Gaga," the moniker lovingly bestowed by Tom and Sara Parker Bowles' children Lola and Freddy. Until recently, when Freddy made his adorable coronation faux pas, waving on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Parker Bowles children had flown mostly under the radar. Still, they seem to enjoy a close relationship with both their Gaga and King Charles III, whom they refer to as Umpa. In fact, it was Umpa who reached out via email to inquire about a birthday gift for Lola. Parker Bowles recalled the inquiry in The Times. "It said, 'The King would like to know what Lola wants for her birthday,' " she said with a laugh. "It was just surreal. Like language from a fairytale."

Hilariously enough, since King Charles III's coronation, family dynamics have gotten even more bizarre. As Parker Bowles told The Times, "Whenever I get cross with Tom, I say, 'Who do you think you are? Is your mum the Queen of England?'" She then quipped, "And now, actually, she bloody is."

However, the young Parker Bowles brood may not have had a storybook childhood. Their parents separated when Freddy was only eight years old, and their father began seeing journalist Alice Procope. The couple had been together for almost two years when Procope was diagnosed with cancer and died from it. It is unclear whether Lola and Freddy were close with their father's new flame, but what is clear is that the children have been exposed to a lot of changes in their young lives, including divorce, death, and perhaps most unusual, suddenly finding themselves as the step-grandchildren of the King of England.