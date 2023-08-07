Inside Rob Lowe's Short-Lived Romance With Princess Stephanie Of Monaco

Rob Lowe and Princess Stephanie of Monaco seemed like the ideal couple in 1986 — a princess and a rising star, both with sparkling blue eyes and a penchant for partying. Both Lowe and Stephanie were somewhat infamous for having many lovers in the '80s, which weirdly made them seem like a perfect match for one another.

Prior to dating Stephanie, Lowe was involved with fellow actor Melissa Gilbert but was also rumored to have cheated on her several times, most notably with his "The Hotel New Hampshire" co-star Nastassja Kinski. Stephanie, meanwhile, had a slew of ex-boyfriends by the time she turned 21, including Anthony Delon (son of French actor Alain Delon), Alain Prost (a married race car driver 10 years her senior), and actor Christopher Lambert, among others.

When Lowe and Stephanie got together, the press ate it up — Hollywood's heartthrob and a real-life princess! And the pair gave the media lots to talk about, with public displays of affection and plenty of rumors. Let's take a throwback look inside the whirlwind romance between Rob Lowe and Princess Stephanie of Monaco.