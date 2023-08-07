The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Stephanie Of Monaco

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco was guaranteed to have an extraordinary life from the moment she was born on February 1, 1965. The daughter of Hollywood icon Grace Kelly (known for starring in major films like "Rear Window," "High Society," and "To Catch a Thief") and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Stéphanie was famous in both America and Monaco from the very beginning.

The youngest of three, Stéphanie is the little sister to Princess Caroline of Monaco and Albert II, Prince of Monaco. And by all accounts, it sounds like Princess Grace always put her kids first. "She put a lot of herself into being a mother and that took over from any other aspect of her former life or the fact that she was a princess and that she had official duties," Albert told The Times. What's more, the royal kids were raised in a bilingual home. "My sister and brother and I grew up speaking both languages — French to our father and English to our mother," Stéphanie once told the Los Angeles Times. "But when we three kids are talking to each other, we use English."

Growing up with a royal for a father and an Oscar-winning legend for a mother certainly seems like a recipe for an unconventional childhood, but at least Stéphanie has always known what it is to be in the spotlight — and that has come in handy.