Tragic Details About Justin Trudeau's Wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

There's more to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, soon-to-be ex-wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, than meets the eye. Before entering the world of politics, Sophie worked as a TV presenter for eTalk, an entertainment show in Canada. The Quebec native married Justin in 2005, and together, the pair have three children. After Justin became prime minister in 2015, Sophie stepped up to the plate and has been incredibly vocal about women's rights and mental health awareness. The latter is especially near and dear to her heart, as Sophie has been open about her struggles with mental health.

The former TV personality has admitted to suffering from an eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, as a teenager. In a 2011 interview with Erica Diamond, Sophie explained, "I honestly don't know when it started and ended. Addictions are biochemical imbalances of the brain, and binging and purging is a sign of a greater emotional wound."

She continued, "Eating was my only way of controlling my life, or so I thought. When you are addicted or suffering from a mental illness, you think you're in complete control. But the opposite is true. You are, in fact, completely out of control." Moreover, Sophie has not shied away from speaking about how her eating disorder affected her life.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).