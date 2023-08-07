Richie Crawford From Family Matters Is All Grown Up And Unrecognizable Now

Through following similar family-centric themes other sitcoms perfected at the time, "Family Matters" was bound for success due to their creative depiction of a middle-class African-American family in the suburbs of Chicago. Their claim to fame, however, wouldn't be apparent until the show introduced Steve Urkel — a quirky main-stay character who saved the show from being dropped by ABC. This, in turn, allowed "Family Matters" to run for 215 episodes and sustain a credible shelf-life for nine years after its release in 1989.

In 1989, we were also introduced to Richie Crawford — the playful, yet sometimes disobedient, son of Rachel Crawford. Though Richie was initially played by Joseph and Julius Wright, three-year-old Bryton James eventually got the role in 1990 and went on to star in 144 episodes. During his appearance on Maurice Benard's podcast "State of Mind," James actor spoke about how he took to the success "Family Matters" had garnered. "Back then, I was so young that I was just having fun ... I didn't understand how people knew who I was when I was, you know, out on the street and stuff like that for a while," he stated. While each "Family Matters" cast member underwent their own dramatic transformations, none are as interesting as James' road to adulthood. From being a spokesperson for various charities to finding consistent work on a well-known soap opera, here is what Bryton James has been up to after he departed from "Family Matters."