Rare Photo Of Rumi Carter Proves She's Blue Ivy's Literal Twin

Since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have kept them largely out of the public eye. While their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has amassed a fanbase of her own after joining her mother on the Renaissance Tour stage, the "Crazy in Love" singer has kept a lower profile for the younger siblings, though fans have caught glimpses of Rumi in the crowd during at least one of the stops. However, a new photo of Rumi shared online has not only delighted fans but also left the Bey Hive doing a double-take.

The tiny tot was spotted backstage during the New Jersey stop of the Renaissance Tour on Sunday, July 30th. Joined by her mother, Madonna, and Madonna's children, Rumi stunned in a pair of $1,200 Dior sneakers and a silver top, following the shimmery theme of the tour. While fans were surely excited to see Madonna out in public following her recent health scare, the rare sighting of Rumi had fans unable to ignore how much she resembles her big sister, Blue Ivy.