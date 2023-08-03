Rare Photo Of Rumi Carter Proves She's Blue Ivy's Literal Twin
Since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have kept them largely out of the public eye. While their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has amassed a fanbase of her own after joining her mother on the Renaissance Tour stage, the "Crazy in Love" singer has kept a lower profile for the younger siblings, though fans have caught glimpses of Rumi in the crowd during at least one of the stops. However, a new photo of Rumi shared online has not only delighted fans but also left the Bey Hive doing a double-take.
The tiny tot was spotted backstage during the New Jersey stop of the Renaissance Tour on Sunday, July 30th. Joined by her mother, Madonna, and Madonna's children, Rumi stunned in a pair of $1,200 Dior sneakers and a silver top, following the shimmery theme of the tour. While fans were surely excited to see Madonna out in public following her recent health scare, the rare sighting of Rumi had fans unable to ignore how much she resembles her big sister, Blue Ivy.
Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter are five years apart
Blue Ivy Carter, who is five years older than the twins, has been getting plenty of attention in the press recently for her on-stage appearances with her ultra-famous mom. The same can't be said for her younger siblings, and sightings of Rumi and Sir have been pretty rare. That's just one of the reasons the new snap has warmed the hearts of so many people — the other is seeing how alike the sisters look.
In addition to the siblings having very similar features, Blue Ivy is said to be an excellent big sister to the twins. Shortly after Rumi and Sir entered the world, their grandmother, Tina Knowles, praised Blue Ivy for quickly adapting to her role as the older sibling.
"She's very proud and very excited. She's a good big sister, she really is," Tina shared in a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight in July 2017. Sir has not been seen at any of the tour stops, but past images of him show the adorable little boy resembling his music mogul father, Jay-Z.