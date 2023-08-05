Days Of Our Lives Failed Romance: Lucas And Carrie

When it comes to "Days of Our Lives" couples, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) are by far one of the most complicated pairings. Carrie first came to Salem as a child and was revealed to be the daughter of Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). As a young adult, Carrie found herself as the golden child of the Brady clan, leaving her younger half-sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) bitter and jealous. To make matters worse, Carrie began dating Austin Reed (Austin Peck), who was also the object of Sami's affection. The situation turned Carrie and Sami into enemies. Meanwhile, Sami looked to break up the happy couple and found the perfect partner in crime with Lucas.

Sami and Lucas had a shared goal as they wanted to pry Austin and Carrie apart so that they could have them for themselves. The situation got even more complicated when Lucas and Austin learned that they were half-brothers. Lucas eventually confessed his love for Carrie, but she revealed that she didn't feel the same way.

Despite rejections, Lucas and Sami continued to try to come between Austin and Carrie, and things got wild when a paternity scandal turned their lives upside down and completely changed the dynamics of their relationships.