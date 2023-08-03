Meghan Markle's Friendship With Serena Williams Is In Question After Apparent Baby Shower Absence
Meghan Markle's friendship with Serena Williams in getting the hairy eyeball from internet users after the Duchess of Sussex wasn't seen in any photos or videos from the tennis phenom's baby shower. Williams and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, did a gender reveal/shower combo party and invited many of their friends to celebrate along with them as they learned that they are expecting another baby girl. Williams shared a video of the reveal on YouTube, and while many people were quick to notice some familiar faces, Page Six points out that no one spotted Markle at the event.
Markle and Williams have been friends for more than 10 years, according to People magazine. The two first met in 2010 and then again in 2014, and they've grown extremely close in the time since. Over the years, the two have supported one another on various occasions, from Markle attending Williams' tennis matches to Williams being a guest at Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. But Markle's absence from Williams' baby shower is curious for more than one reason.
Serena Williams actually planned Meghan Markle's baby shower
When Meghan Markle was pregnant with her son, Archie, it was her pal Serena Williams who threw her a baby shower in New York City. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' It's been a lot the last few days," Williams told Business of Fashion in 2019. The event was held at the Grand Penthouse of the Mark Hotel and was co-hosted by Markle's pal Genevieve Hillis. Given this, it seems as though Markle would certainly be on the guest list for Williams' shower.
Markle and Williams don't often put their friendship on display, which is in part due to the fact that Markle is not active on social media. The two haven't been spotted hanging out together by paparazzi, either. Rumors that Williams and Markle have grown apart in the time since have been plentiful, to say the least. But in 2022, Williams seemed to debunk the idea that her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex was over. During an interview with Vogue, Williams was shown a photo from the royal wedding. "I love this image, this is at the royal wedding when my friend Meghan married Harry," she told the outlet. Her use of the word "friend" was clearly the right thing to say to quiet the rumor mill. However, Meghan's seeming absence from Williams' baby shower is only going to strike up the rumors once more.