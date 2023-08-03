Josh Swickard's Wife Lauren Lands Her Own General Hospital Role

After the death of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), "General Hospital" needed to fill the void at the Port Charles Police Department. In 2018, the soap brought in Josh Swickard to play Harrison Chase, a detective with ties to several characters on the canvas. Over the last five years, Chase has become deeply woven into the fabric of "GH," making himself integral to many storylines.

While Chase has had no shortage of romance since relocating to Port Charles, these entanglements have been rife with drama. His past with criminal Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) almost cost him everything because of his willingness to skirt the law. However, Chase and Willow Tait's (Katelyn MacMullen) relationship was forced to end prematurely to assist in her custody case against his former flame, Nelle. Despite these issues, it appeared as if Brook Lynn Quartermain (Amanda Setton) could be the one that lasted. Sadly, they too have had their fair share of turbulent times since admitting their feelings for one another.

Regardless of Chase's love life, the actor behind the character appears to be in a happy and healthy marriage. He has been married to fellow actor Lauren Swickard since 2019, and they have two children together. In an exciting turn of events for their family, Lauren is now joining the cast of "General Hospital" alongside her husband, causing Josh's worlds to collide in a big way.