What Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Jason Cook?
In 1999, Jason Cook stepped into the role of Shawn Douglas Brady on "Days of Our Lives." As the oldest of super couple Bo and Hope's children on the show, the character of Shawn drew huge interest from fans. As a teenager, Shawn was paired with the offspring of another legendary couple, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans' (Deidre Hall) daughter, Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms). Cook found himself in the middle of several big storylines as his character became part of Salem's teen scene of the late '90s and early '00s. However, in 2006, the actor exited the sudser and pursue new opportunities. He now has credits in acting, producing, directing, and writing.
According to Soaps, Cook left the show for multiple reasons, one of which was to explore a career as a director. The other allegedly came when the actor got fed up with the sudser's writing. "There have been a lot of changes that have really made working here difficult, especially dealing with a writer who was wrecking Salem for a year and trying to fend that off," he said.
The role was recast with actor Brandon Beemer, who has been portraying Shawn since Cook's exit. Since leaving the soap opera behind, Cook has worked on many different projects.
Jason Cook has kept busy since leaving Days of Our Lives
After leaving "Days of Our Lives," Jason Cook went on to star in the TV movie "Turbulent Skies." He also appeared in films like "Dark Awakening" and "Something's Brewing." In 2021, Cook had an appearance on the show "American Crime Story," where he portrayed a real-life member of the news media, Matt Lauer. Cook has also made a name for himself by starring in holiday films such as "A Christmas Cruise." In addition, the soap opera alum has directed six projects over the years, fulfilling his dream of working behind the camera.
In 2008 he returned to daytime television when he snagged the role of Matt Hunter on "General Hospital," a part he held four Cook stayed with the soap opera for four years. In 2011, Cook tried his hand at reality TV when he teamed up with his former "Days of Our Lives" co-star Arianne Zucker for the documentary series "LifeCHANGE," which followed a group of people traveling and helping those in need.
"There is a lot of negative reality TV, and this was an opportunity not only to do something great but also have it be a TV show where you could invite the audience," Cook told Smashing Interviews at the time. "I think people need a pick-me-up," he added.
Jason Cook wrote a thriller novel
After years away from the soap opera, Jason Cook delighted "Days of Our Lives" fans when he announced he was returning to the sudser in 2015 to help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. Cook reprised the role of Shawn and even reunited with his on-screen family, which also involved the return of his on-screen father, Bo Brady. Following Cook's short-lived appearance in Salem, he and Brandon Beemer switched off as the character of Shawn Douglas Brady yet again. Meanwhile, viewers were thrilled to see the actor return to his roots. However, since that time, Cook has found yet another creative outlet.
In addition to all of the actor's work in front of the camera and behind the scenes, he also has a love for writing. Cook told Soap Opera Digest in 2019 that he was gearing up for the release of his book "Love Life to Death," a spooky novel that allowed him to show off another one of his many skills. "It's a 1950s thriller about a scientific cult that, should you become a member, you can predict your death to the day. And I love it. I've always loved writing," he explained.
Fans continue to love and support Cook in all of his endeavors, and it seems that he's been very busy building his resume and exploring his passions in the years since he left Salem behind.