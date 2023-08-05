What Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Jason Cook?

In 1999, Jason Cook stepped into the role of Shawn Douglas Brady on "Days of Our Lives." As the oldest of super couple Bo and Hope's children on the show, the character of Shawn drew huge interest from fans. As a teenager, Shawn was paired with the offspring of another legendary couple, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans' (Deidre Hall) daughter, Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms). Cook found himself in the middle of several big storylines as his character became part of Salem's teen scene of the late '90s and early '00s. However, in 2006, the actor exited the sudser and pursue new opportunities. He now has credits in acting, producing, directing, and writing.

According to Soaps, Cook left the show for multiple reasons, one of which was to explore a career as a director. The other allegedly came when the actor got fed up with the sudser's writing. "There have been a lot of changes that have really made working here difficult, especially dealing with a writer who was wrecking Salem for a year and trying to fend that off," he said.

The role was recast with actor Brandon Beemer, who has been portraying Shawn since Cook's exit. Since leaving the soap opera behind, Cook has worked on many different projects.